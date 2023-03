Ukraine Will Receive Promised Leopard Tanks From Germany And Portugal By End Of March

Leopard battle tanks promised by Germany and Portugal will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of March.

German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius has announced this, European Pravda reports.

"I can tell you that I just learned that 18 German Leopard 2A6 tanks and three Portuguese tanks could arrive in Ukraine this month," Pistorius said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU defense ministers in Sweden.

Tanks will arrive in the country with trained crews, and then can go to the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed that 10 of the 14 promised German-made Leopard 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine this week.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov showed a photo of the first Leopard tanks, which are already in Ukraine.

In addition, eight countries agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the United States, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands will transfer 90 Т-72 tanks.

On February 14, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the West will help Ukraine go on the offensive this spring.