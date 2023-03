Cancellation Of March 8 Celebration Does Not Fall Under Ukraine's Obligations To Join EU

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union recognized that the cancellation of the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8 does not fall within the scope of Ukraine's international legal obligations in the field of European integration.

This is stated in the conclusion of the committee to bill 9009, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union, having considered at its meeting on February 21, 2023, the bill on Amending the Code of Labor Laws of Ukraine on the Establishment of Ukrainian Holidays (r. No. 9009), recognized its provisions as regulated by the national legislation of the countries -members of the European Union and are not subject to Ukraine's international legal obligations in the field of European integration," the conclusion states.

We will remind you that with bill 9009, the MPs proposed to cancel the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, Labor Day on May 1, and Victory Day on May 9 in Ukraine.

Instead, the parliamentarians propose to introduce a celebration of:

- Ukrainian Women's Day (Day of Ukrainian Woman) on the birthday of the poetess Lesia Ukrayinka, February 25;

- Shevchenko Day on the birthday of the poet Taras Shevchenko, March 9;

- Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.

As of Wednesday, there is no decision of the specialized committee on social policy regarding the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Social Policy Committee, Halyna Tretiakova, suggested canceling International Women's Day on March 8, instead celebrating Spring Day on that date (taking into account the global community's goal of gender equality).