Enemy Can’t Break Through AFU Defense In Kupyansk And Lyman Directions

The enemy cannot break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Nevske and Fedorivka," the AFU reported.

During the past day, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Putnykove, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, and Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region and Terny, Yampil, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy, despite significant losses, continues to storm the town of Bakhmut.

It also conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Berkhivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka settlements.

Over the past day, the enemy made more than 30 unsuccessful attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka alone.

The enemy shelled the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliyivka, Zalizne and New York with artillery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy went to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

The occupiers have carried out more than a hundred attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, storming Bakhmut.