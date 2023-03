Defense Forces Eliminate And Wound More Than 300 Occupiers Per Day In Bakhmut Area

During the day, in the area of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, the Defense Forces eliminated 115 occupiers, another 197 were wounded. The enemy is unable to develop success in offensive actions, the Ukrainian military fire on the enemy and do not allow it advance.

The spokesman for the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi announced this during the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, during the day in the Bakhmut direction, the Russian occupation army carried out 102 attacks with various types of barrel rocket artillery. There were 72 combat clashes in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Barkhivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske and Bakhmut directly.

He noted that in the Bakhmut area alone there were 35 cases of shelling and 12 combat clashes. 115 occupiers were destroyed, 197 suffered injuries of varying degrees.

In addition, Cherevatyi said that in the Bakhmut area the main assault force in the future is the Wagner PMC. However, due to heavy losses, the enemy is reinforced by airborne and mechanized troops.

"Artillery and aircraft that strike in this direction, of course, they are used from the regular Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Although Prigozhin in his style boasted that these directions are very developed in them, but, of course, it is the regular army that deals powerful blows," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces named the main task of the Defense Forces in Bakhmut.

The Institute for the Study of War noted that even if the Russian army captures Bakhmut, it will not receive an operational effect, because the occupier has no mechanized forces for further advancement.