The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to terminate the agreement with the government of Syria on merchant shipping.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bill "On Termination of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic on Merchant Shipping" was approved. The bill provides for the termination of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic on merchant shipping, concluded on June 5, 2003 in Kyiv and ratified by the Law of Ukraine dated February 18, 2004 N 1503-IV," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the government of Syria on air traffic.