Fighters of the National Guard from the Spartan brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft from the Perun MANPADS on March 6 in the area of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, the fate of the pilot is unknown.

The Eastern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The enemy attack aircraft covered the infantry from the air, which was advancing on the defensive line of the defenders. MANPADS calculation opened fire and shot down a Russian armored attack aircraft. Through the thermal imager, it was seen that the plane was hit and it went down, the fate of the pilot is currently unknown," the report said.

The military added that just before the downing, the enemy plane wanted to strike at the positions of the Ukrainian military.

"From the southeast, it maneuvered to strike at our positions, and after the hit it changed the trajectory and began to make a sharp turn to the east, after which it fell behind the crossing line," the military said.

