Air Defense Destroy 2 Shaheds At Night, With Which Enemy Attacked From Northern Direction

At midnight on March 8, air defense destroyed two Shaheds with which the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the northern direction.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At midnight on March 8, 2023, air defenses destroyed two Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed-131/136, which the occupiers used to attack Ukraine from the northern direction," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy began to launch Shaheds from the northern direction, since the flight through the southern regions reduces the effectiveness - Ukrainian air defense forces manage to destroy the targets.

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Federation had started launching Iranian kamikaze drones from the Bryansk Oblast. This makes it possible to reduce the time of the approach to Kyiv and stretch the air defense forces.

Meanwhile, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in 5 directions. Ukrainian missile and gunners struck the Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile complex and five areas of concentration of manpower of the Russian army.