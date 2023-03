The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decided to revoke licenses and liquidate Ibox Bank and Forward Bank.

This is stated in the messages of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past two years, the National Bank, based on the results of supervision in the field of Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) for violations committed by Ibox Bank, applied such measures of influence to it as the imposition of a fine, the suspension of certain types of operations carried out by the bank (twice), the removal of a bank official from his position, a written disclaimer (twice).

Information on some of the influence measures previously applied to the bank was published on the pages of the official Internet representation of the National Bank in accordance with the requirements of Article 68 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine".

The shareholders of Ibox Bank are Volodymyr Drobot, who owns 73.92% of the shares, and Aliona Shevtsova, who owns 24.98% of the shares.

In addition, on February 7, 2023, the board of the National Bank of Ukraine decided to classify JSC Bank Forward as insolvent in connection with the failure of JSC Bank Forward to comply with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine, including the normative legal acts of the National Bank of Ukraine, after assigning it to the problematic category.

The ultimate beneficial owner of Bank Forward JSC is Russian citizen Rustam Tariko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last year the NBU revoked the licenses of Sich Bank and Megabank.