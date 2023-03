In January 2023, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments made USD 762 billion (in January 2022, the surplus was USD 769 million).

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deficit was formed due to a significant expansion of the negative balance of trade in goods and services, including at the expense of significant expenses of citizens of Ukraine who are abroad.

At the same time, secondary income increased (due to receiving a grant from international partners) and the primary income surplus increased (due to a reduction in investment income payments).

Excluding reinvested income and grants from international partners, the deficit was USD 1.6 billion (in January 2022, the surplus was USD 1.3 billion).

Exports of goods decreased by 47.4% (in December - by 48.1%), their imports decreased by 16.6% (in December - by 19.3%).

Compared to the previous month, exports of goods decreased by 11.0%, and their imports - by 19.9%.

Exports of goods amounted to USD 2.9 billion.

Exports of food products decreased the most - by 32.5% (compared to December 2022 - by 10.6%), including grain - by 41.0% (compared to December 2022 - by 11.0%) and oils, fats and oil seeds - by 18.9% (compared to December 2022 - by 8.7%).

The volume of the import of goods amounted to USD 5.0 billion.

Energy imports decreased by 17.3% (by December 2022 - by 4.8%).

Non-energy imports decreased by 16.3% (by December - by 24.1%).

The consolidated balance of payments surplus was USD 1.2 billion (in January 2022, the deficit was USD 1.8 billion).

As of February 1, 2023, the volume of international reserves amounted to USD 29.9 billion, which provides financing for imports of the future period for 3.7 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the surplus of the current account of balance of payments amounted to USD 8.6 billion (5.8% of GDP), compared to a deficit of USD 3.9 billion (1.9% of GDP) in 2021.

In general, for 2022, the consolidated balance of payments was formed with a deficit of USD 2.9 billion (in 2021, the surplus was USD 487 million).