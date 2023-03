Boeing announced that the company will begin production on the first 13 MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters, following the award of a $285 mln U.S. Air Force contract for aircraft, sustainment and support services. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"We are working diligently to begin deliveries next year", – said Azeem Khan, Boeing's MH-139 program director.

The MH-139A team consists of Boeing as the prime contractor, and Leonardo as an original equipment manufacturer. Leonardo produces the helicopter at its plant in northeast Philadelphia, while Boeing is responsible for military equipment procurement and installation and post-delivery support of the aircraft, according to the announcement.

"My teammates at Leonardo, together with Boeing, are eager to continue our partnership and ensure the success of the MH-139A program", – said Clyde Woltman, chief executive officer of Leonardo Helicopters U.S.