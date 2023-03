The security situation around the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has worsened. In particular, hostilities have intensified near the NPP, and the Russian military has increased.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said this yesterday, March 6, at the Board of Governors of the Agency, reports Energoatom with reference to the IAEA press service.

"For the past few weeks, the number of military formations at the ZNPP has been increasing. Our team at the station has reported increased military activity near the plant. There is an open discussion about offensive and counter-offensive near the facility. My simple question is: are we waiting for a nuclear emergency before we react?" said the head of the IAEA.

According to Grossi, the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP emphasizes the urgent need to create a demilitarized zone around the plant.

In addition, he announced that he had intensified consultations on this matter with Ukraine and Russia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko said that diplomatic steps regarding the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine are currently unsuccessful.

Earlier, it became known that more than 600 mobilized cadets from the Russian Federation were placed in the bomb shelter of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).