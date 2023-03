In February, the export of agricultural products increased by 14% month over month to 6.9 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the association Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In February 2023, Ukraine managed to export 6.9 million tons of agro-industrial complex products, up 14% month over month. Such growth became noticeable against the background of the drop in the indicator last month, the average indicator for the last six months. 49% of exports in February 2023 were carried out with the help of the "grain corridor," and the rest - via alternative export routes. However, it is necessary to consider that not all products had time to cross the border physically," the message reads.

In February, compared to January, the export of grain crops increased by 23% to 5.2 million tons (corn - 64%, wheat - 31%, barley - 4%), the export of oil crops decreased by 30% to 557,100 tons ( soybeans – 59%, sunflower seeds – 30% and rapeseed – 11%), oil export increased by 4% to 435,700 tons (sunflower oil – 93%, soybean oil – 6%), oil cake export decreased by 4% to 414,100 tons (sunflower - 85%, soybean - 15%).

"In February 2023, there was the largest monthly export of grain crops since the beginning of the war - 5.2 million tons. This growth was partly due to a decrease in the export of oil crops. In Ukraine, the bottleneck remains not the availability of products for export but the ability to export through narrow channels. Therefore, with the decrease in the export of oilseed crops due to the end of export stocks of rapeseed and the reorientation of sunflower seeds to the domestic market, the ability to export more grain crops appeared," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January, the export of agricultural products decreased by 13% month over month to 6.1 million tons.