In the temporarily occupied settlement of Ulianivka, Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers are transporting grain from the neighboring farms and farms of the district.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

Thus, in the settlement of Ulianivka of the Vasylkivske district of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, by order of the so-called "Russian occupation administration," grain crops are brought to the local hangar from the neighboring farms and farms of the district.

"The occupiers are simply confiscating grain under the guise of buying it at significantly reduced prices," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers continue to steal resources from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In the Zaporizhzhia Region, Russians export ore.

In addition, in the Luhansk Region, the so-called occupying authorities shut down ATMs in the settlements of the Svatove District, depriving residents of the opportunity to receive payments.

Meanwhile, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region, the Russian occupiers are increasingly aggressive towards the civilian population due to demotivation and failures at the front.