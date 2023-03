Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in five directions. The occupiers are concentrating on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Unsuccessful offensive actions continue in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU in summary for the past day, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, the invaders launched 24 airstrikes and one missile strike. In particular, during the airstrikes, the enemy used 1 Shahed-136 type UAV, which was shot down. Occupiers also conducted over 60 attacks using MLRSes.

Also, during the past day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling in Senkivka and Karpovychi settlements in the Chernihiv Region; Starikove, Bilopillia, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Volfine, and Hrabovske in the Sumy Region; and districts of 18 settlements in the Kharkiv Region. Among them are Udy, Veterynarne, Strelecha, Krasne, Zelene, Ustynivka, Anyskyne, Shevyakivka, Dvorichna, and Zapadne.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Nevske, and Fedorivka. It conducted artillery shelling of Putnykove, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, and Krokhmalne settlements in the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region; and Terna, Yampil, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, despite suffering significant losses, the enemy continues to storm the city of Bakhmut.

The enemy also performed unsuccessful offensive actions in Berkhivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiyivka settlements. Over the past day, the enemy made over 30 unsuccessful attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka alone. The areas in the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliyivka, Zalizne, and Niu York were shelled with artillery.

On the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Kamiyanka, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy launched more than 20 attacks near Mariyinka alone. More than 25 settlements, including Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka came under enemy fire.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. It shelled the areas of more than 30 settlements near the contact line, particularly Olhivske, Zatyshshia, Charivne, Pavlivka, and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; as well as Kachkarivka, Mylove, Zmiyivka, Ivanivka, Kherson, and Inzhenerne.

AFU Aviation struck seven areas where the occupiers were concentrated during the day. The Ukrainian military also shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type.

Ukrainian missiles and gunners hit the Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile system, five enemy manpower concentration areas, three fuel and lubricant depots, and one Zoopark radar reconnaissance and control complex.

As the Ukrainian News agency reported, AFU units repelled attacks by the Russian occupation army near 13 settlements in five directions in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk Regions.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian military eliminated 1,060 Russian invaders in the past day. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has lost 154,830 soldiers.