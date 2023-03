NACB Asks Court To Change Preventive Measure For Naftogaz Ex-Head Kobolev For Arrest With UAH 365.7 Million B

Former Chairman of the Board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company Andrii Kobolev said that after he did not post a full bail determined by the court (UAH 229 million), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a new petition to the court - to detain him with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 365.7 million.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I just received a new petition from the NACB to keep me in custody with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 365.7 million," he wrote.

Kobolev noted that now a new trial will take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a representative of the appeals chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court said that only part of the bail determined by the court in the amount of UAH 229 million was paid for Kobolev as a preventive measure in the case of illegal receipt of bonuses for USD 10 million, while the 5-day bail period expired on March 6.

Kobolev himself said that only UAH 106 million of bail could be paid for him, that is, less than half of the total amount.