On March 2, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine granted a Georgian citizen permission to buy BTA Bank.

This is stated in the message of the AMCU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A permit was granted for the purchase by an individual - a citizen of Georgia of shares of BTA Bank joint-stock company, which ensures that 50% of the votes in the highest management body of the company are exceeded," the statement said.

The AMCU did not disclose other details.

100% of the shares of the Ukrainian BTA Bank belong to the Kazakh BTA Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the AMCU allowed Kaspi.kz (Kazakhstan) to buy Ukrainian BTA Bank.

In October of the same year, Kaspi.kz announced the signing of a purchase and sale agreement for 100% of the bank's shares and planned to complete the transaction in the first half of 2022.