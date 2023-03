AFU Repel Attacks In Areas Of 13 Settlements Per Day, And Occupiers Launch 19 Airstrikes - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by the Russian occupation army near 13 settlements in five directions in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Tuesday, March 7, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, during the day, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the invaders near Hrianykivka (Kharkiv Region), Nevske (Luhansk Region) and Spirna (Donetsk Region).

Artillery shelling of various types was carried out in areas of 11 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries carry out regular assaults on Bakhmut and the settlements surrounding the city. The attacks were repulsed in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Dubovo-Vasylivka.

During the day, the occupiers fired on areas of 10 settlements, in particular Toretsk, Zalizne and New York.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the units of the invaders carried out attacks in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Novokalynove, Kamianka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Mariinka.

Areas of more than 15 settlements were shelled.

In the Sivershchyna, Slobozhanshchyna, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the occupiers do not take active actions, but only fire at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements located in the frontline.

It is reported that during the day, Russian troops launched 19 aircraft and one missile strike. They also used multiple rocket launchers of various types at least 5 times.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, March 7, the British Ministry of Defense reported in its intelligence survey that the Ukrainian military was able to stabilize the situation on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut.

And according to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, the occupiers on the front line in the Luhansk Region were forced to retreat to replenish the losses.