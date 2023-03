Today, March 7, another exchange of prisoners took place between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. 126 men and 4 women returned home. Most have serious injuries. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.

"Another exchange of prisoners - we managed to bring home 130 of our defenders - 126 men and 4 women. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, national guardsmen, border guards, State Special Transport Service," Yermak wrote.

He noted that among the returnees are 87 defenders of Mariupol, 71 of whom are from Azovstal. Those captured in the Bakhmut and Soledar areas were also returned - a total of 35 people from the Donetsk direction.

"Most of the people we are returning today have serious injuries," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, 100 soldiers and one civilian returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

On February 4, Ukraine returned another 116 people from Russian captivity.

On December 1, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners according to the "50 for 50" formula.

On November 28, the head of the "LPR" grouping, Leonid Pasichnyk, announced another exchange of prisoners: the grouping received 23 of its fighters.