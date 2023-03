As of March 7, the situation in the Luhansk Region is fully under control. The Russian occupiers withdrew to replenish reserves for new offensives.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

"The number of waves of offensive both in the direction of Bilohorivka and in the direction of Kreminna-Lyman, today the situation is more or less stable. There is no such huge rush. I understand that for now they (the occupiers, - ed.) have pulled back in order to return to the next replenish their reserves and go on the offensive again," said the head of the region.

At the same time, Haidai emphasized that the situation in the Luhansk Region is tense, as the occupying forces have increased the number of artillery fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during March 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 140 enemy attacks in 5 directions.

The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

Meanwhile, in the occupied Luhansk Region, teenagers are urgently put on the military register.