Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has said that a "special operation" was agreed with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to damage the Russian military aircraft DRLO А-50 at the airfield in Machulishchy, and called him "nit."

Belta, the state agency of Belarus, has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lukashenko, during the presentation of state awards to the top officers, said that Belarusian law enforcement officers conducted a "brilliant special operation" to detain a "terrorist of the Ukrainian special services and his henchmen" who were allegedly involved in the attack on the А-50 plane in Machulishchy.

"It's a good, brilliantly done operation. It is quite incredible to find out all the accomplices in some 4-5 days and detain. Find a needle in a haystack. But you can't relax in any way," the Belarusian dictator said.

According to him, "such operations are not carried out without agreement with the head of the country."

"The conclusion is one. I still somehow thought that Ukraine needed peace, that Zelenskyy was caring for his people. President Zelenskyy is just nit. Just nit!" the self-proclaimed president said.

Lukashenko said he was challenged.

"He (Zelenskyy) runs around Belarus, sends people to us and asks, as I said before, "Let's make a non-aggression pact, let's agree, you and I have no problem." To which I said, "We're not going to attack." "No, let's sign a treaty under the auspices of the United Nations that you will not attack us." You heard all these statements. Well, the challenge is thrown," he said.

At the same time, Lukashenko stressed that Belarus would not enter the war.

"If you think that you, having challenged this, will draw us into the war tomorrow, which is already going on throughout Europe today, you are wrong," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko announced the detention of a "terrorist of the Ukrainian special services and his henchmen," allegedly involved in the attack on the А-50 plane at the Belarusian airfield Machulishchy.