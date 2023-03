Russia Changes Its Tactics Of Attacking Ukraine, Now It Is Attacking From North - Humeniuk

The enemy began to launch Shaheds from the northern direction, since the flight through the southern regions reduces the effectiveness - Ukrainian air defense forces manage to destroy the targets.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Humeniuk noted that there is a change in the direction from which the enemy is sending Shaheds into flight.

"This suggests that they are trying to adjust their tactics against our air defense, because they have already made sure that the flight through the southern regions reduces the effectiveness, because the air defense forces manage to destroy the barrage shells before they reach the target," she informed.

At the same time, it is indicated that the enemy keeps missile carriers in the south, in particular in the Black Sea, and raises strategic or tactical aircraft into the air. She noted that such actions are aimed at dispersing Ukrainian air defense forces.

In addition, Humeniuk reported that the Russian Federation continues to use drones due to the cost ratio - Shaheds are cheaper than missiles.

"And they still have few missiles left after they attacked Ukraine massively in several waves and several times in a row. Now they are looking for a really new tactic, so far they have not succeeded. But point strikes are the same new tactic that the well forgotten old one, with which they started," emphasized the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 6, Russia carried out an aerial attack by drones on the territory of Ukraine. Out of 15 launched Shahed drones, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13. The drones were launched from the northern direction.