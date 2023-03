Border Guards Eliminate Wagner Fighters In Bakhmut, Who Tried To Leave After Failed Attack

In Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, after an unsuccessful attack on one of the Ukrainian strongholds, a group of Wagner fighters began to retreat after suffering losses. Border guards eliminated at least 7 fugitives.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

So, recently a group of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC made an attempt to attack one of the Ukrainian strongholds. Defense forces of the fortress town of Bakhmut stopped the stormtroopers in close combat.

It is reported that the invaders began to withdraw, having lost some of their forces. However, the National Guardsmen tracked down the fugitives with the help of a drone, and the border guards-mortars destroyed at least 7 invaders with effective fire.

"Day after day, the occupiers are destroying the town infrastructure of Bakhmut, sending waves of infantry across the ruins. The aggressors' onslaught is being held back by the Defense Forces of Ukraine with titanic efforts," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, just in the past day, March 6, the enemy carried out 37 attacks near only one village in the vicinity of Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region.

President Zelenskyy noted that the resistance of the Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and the losses they inflicted on the Russian occupiers, gave the greatest result for Ukraine during the war.

Meanwhile, according to NATO intelligence estimates, for every Ukrainian soldier killed during the defense of Bakhmut, Russian troops lost at least five.