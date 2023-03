Lukashenko Claims Detention Of "Ukrainian Terrorist" Involved In Attack On А-50 Plane In Machulishchy

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has announced the detention of a "terrorist of the Ukrainian special services and his henchmen" who were allegedly involved in the attack on the А-50 plane at the Belarusian airfield Machulishchy.

Belta, the state agency of Belarus, has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lukashenko said that the Security Service of Ukraine developed a special operation, which involved "a Russian with a Ukrainian passport."

According to the dictator, the "terrorist" was born in Kryvyi Rih, lived in Crimea, has relatives in Austria and Kyiv.

"Representatives of the SSU prepared the saboteur, used the highest technologies. What we saw in the operation in Belarus was really something incredible. The highest technology was involved. He was trained in more than one month. After preparation, he was routed to our territory," Lukashenko said.

He said that a small drone was chosen to attack the Russian plane because a large "tracking system would have been noticed."

According to Lukashenko, the Russian military aircraft DRLO А-50 allegedly did not suffer any significant damage, but the Russians were asked to pick it up for maintenance and send another, which was done.

The self-proclaimed president said that after the attack at the airfield, the suspect "lay down and waited for a new route."

However, according to Lukashenko, he "was taken in the first apartment - near Borovlyany in some mansion of a garden society there."

The dictator said that more than 20 people allegedly involved in the explosions at the airfield were detained in Belarus.

According to media reports, on February 26, two explosions sounded at the Belarusian military airfield Machulishchy, which is 12 km from Minsk, as a result of which a Russian military transport plane was damaged.

Members of the Belarusian initiative BYPOL (an initiative created by former policemen who do not support the Lukashenko regime) said that two drones manufactured by DJI artisanally converted into kamikaze drones were used to target the Russian А-50 aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia continues to train its military at training grounds in Belarus, but offensive groups have not been created.