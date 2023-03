The Kherson City Council calls on residents of Kherson to leave the city for safer regions, using a free evacuation.

The Kherson City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

t is noted that now the enemy is systematically shelling the city territorial community.

"Due to the fact that most shells hit residential buildings, we advise you to use a free evacuation so as not to endanger your own life and the safety of your relatives. And we also draw your attention to the fact that first responders: rescuers, doctors, police officers who go to help residents of the territorial community fall under fire and become the target of enemy attacks," the statement said.

The city council said that the Helping to Leave organization is working in Kherson, which helps residents of the Kherson Region to evacuate to safer regions for free.

Volunteers take people daily by bus from Kherson to Odesa.

The flight takes place twice a day - at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. from the bus station to 1 Polkovnyka Kedrovskoho Street.

At the bus station you need to be 1 hour before the departure of the bus in order to pass the verification of documents.

Baggage limit - 2 bags per person.

To get on the flight, you need:

- write to the Helping to Leave Telegram bot;

- call: +380931776458.

The person who signed up for the bus will receive a corresponding SMS confirming the departure time and bus number.

A flight entry means a person has booked a seat with them.

If there is no communication, then you can come to the headquarters on 7 Lavreniova St., and book an evacuation there.

It is noted that Helping to Leave provides assistance with the processing of payments and resettlement of evacuees until the end of the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, the Kherson Regional Military Administration recommended that residents of the Ostriv neighborhood in Kherson evacuate.