The first Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems have already arrived in Ukraine, as Leopard tanks have. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said this in an interview with La Razon on Tuesday, March 7.

Blaszczak noted that Poland is one of the countries that suffers the most from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, because the war is going on at the gates of the state, which is forced to strengthen its borders. According to him, Poland has transferred more than EUR 2.2 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine.

"Thanks to Poland's efforts, in particular, Patriot batteries and the first Leopard tanks arrived in Ukraine; we are not only the main aid transfer point, but also one of the largest donors. Since the beginning of the war, we have transferred more than EUR 2.2 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine, and in this amount does not include the costs we bear for the training of the Ukrainian military, nor the latest package of armored vehicles, which includes Leopard 2A4 tanks," Blaszczak said.

As for the issue of aviation for Ukraine, the decision on this should be made at a broader allied level, the Polish Minister of Defense emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the United States of America announced another package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes a battery of Patriot air defense systems.

On January 5, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country would also supply the Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

On January 17, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that the Ukrainian military would learn to operate MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in 10 weeks.