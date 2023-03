According to preliminary data, Russian killers shot a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, Tymofii Shadura. This was stated in the message of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 7.

"Important information from the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi. Yesterday, a video recording of the shooting of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was executed by the Russian invaders after his words "Glory to Ukraine!", was published in social networks and mass media. According to preliminary data, the deceased is a serviceman Tymofii Mykolayovych Shadura of the 30th separate mechanized brigade. Tymofii Shadura is considered missing since February 3, 2023, after hostilities in the area of the town of Bakhmut," the message said.

Currently, the body of the serviceman is located in the temporarily occupied territory, after its return and appropriate examinations, the final confirmation of the identity is possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian woman recognized her own brother, who was shot by the Russian occupiers after saying "Glory to Ukraine", on the video.

On March 6, the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak published a video in which two Russian soldiers shoot a Ukrainian soldier for saying "Glory to Ukraine".

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has launched an investigation into the shooting of an unarmed captured serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Russian military.