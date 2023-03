Enemy Goes On Break Through AFU Defense In Kupyansk And Lyman Directions

The enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summary for the past day, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops on the Kupyansk and Lyman directions," the General Staff notes.

The occupier conducted unsuccessful offensives in the direction of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka and Fedorivka.

It conducted artillery shelling of Putnykove, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, and Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region and Terny, Yampil, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka of the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is defending itself in the Zaporozhzhzhia and Kherson directions, and is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive in some areas.

According to NATO intelligence estimates, for every Ukrainian soldier killed during the defense of Bakhmut, Russian troops lost at least five.

During March 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 140 enemy attacks in 5 directions.