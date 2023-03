Enemy conducts about 40 attacks near only one village in vicinity of Bakhmut on March 6 – General Staff

In the past day alone, the enemies carried out 37 attacks near one village in the vicinity of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, despite significant losses, the enemy continues to storm the city of Bakhmut and its surroundings. Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 37 attacks near the village of Dubovo-Vasylivka alone," the agency reported.

Also, the enemy offensive in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Fedorivka, Zaliznianske, Yahidne, and Ivanivske was unsuccessful.

Artillery and mortar attacks were recorded in the areas of Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv-Yar, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Druzhba, Toretsk, Mayorsk, and Niu York settlements.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 140 enemy attacks in 5 directions.

The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

The enemy is trying to break through the defense of the AFU in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions.