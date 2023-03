In the morning of Tuesday, March 7, explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol.

This follows from a statement by the so-called "governor" Mikhail Razvozhaev on Telegram.

Contrary to reports by residents on social media that explosions rang out near the Belbek airfield, Razvozhaev claims that "everything is calm."

"The media is once again writing about an explosion near the airfield. This is a lie. The training of ship calculations continues at the external raid. Everything is calm in the city," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 1, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported an alleged mass drone attack by the Ukrainian military. Six of them were allegedly destroyed in the territory of Crimea.

Meanwhile, two unknown drones allegedly tried to attack the territory of a Russian military unit in the Saky District of the occupied Crimea.

Earlier, near the Belbek airfield in occupied Sevastopol, explosions were heard, and black smoke was visible. The occupiers said that the plane caught fire. According to rescuers, during landing, the plane rolled off the runway and caught fire.