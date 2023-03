Naftogaz of Ukraine group monopolizes all segments of the gas market contrary to current legislation.

Hennadii Riabtsev, an expert on energy issues, director of special projects of the Scientific Research Center Psykheya told Ukrainian News about this.

"In fact, the monopolization of all segments of the gas market is taking place. In fact, now the market that was built according to the law On Natural Gas Market has been destroyed by the Naftogaz group. Therefore, everything that is happening now, that is, the vertically integrated structure designed to concentrate the financial resources of the gas sector is being restored. At the same time, neither international obligations of Ukraine, nor consumer rights, nor any possible financial losses that may occur because of such unification procedures are taken into account," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June 2022, Naftogaz became a monopolist in the market of gas supply to the population.

In September 2022, the subsidiary company Gas of Ukraine of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company created the limited liability company Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine.

It is planned to create a national gas distribution system operator on the basis of the company.

In May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) to hand over seized assets of operators of regional gas distribution networks to the management of the Chornomornaftogaz joint-stock company.

Naftogaz plans to integrate these assets into Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC.