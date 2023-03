During March 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 140 enemy attacks in five directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Occupiers are mainly concentrating on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 140 enemy attacks against them.

The enemy launched 50 air, and five missile strikes. During the airstrikes, the enemy used 11 Shahed-136 type UAVs, nine of which were shot down. Also, the occupiers fired 59 rockets using MLRSes, in particular, at populated areas. The threat of missile strikes remains very likely throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the formation of offensive groups of invaders was not detected. The areas of Senkivka and Karpovychi settlements in the Chernihiv Region were shelled; Starikove, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Volfyne, and Hrabovske in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Strelecha, Krasne, Ternova, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops on the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Hrianykivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, and Fedorivka, and carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Putnykove, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region; and Terna, Yampil, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy, despite significant losses, continues to storm the city of Bakhmut, and its surroundings. Over the past day, the enemy made 37 attacks near the village of Dubovo-Vasylivka alone. The enemy also launched an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Fedorivka, Zaliznianske, Yahidne, and Ivanivske but without success. Artillery, and mortar shelling took place in the areas of Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv-Yar, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Druzhba, Toretsk, Mayorsk, and Niu York settlements.

On the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the occupiers unsuccessfully carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Kamiyanka, Severna, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region. In particular, Krasnohorivka, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariyinka, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka came under enemy fire.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. In particular, Vremivka in the Donetsk Region came under fire; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Kamiyanske, and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; as well as Zmiyivka, Shliakhove, Kherson, Kozatske, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Antonivka, and Bilozerka in the Kherson Region.

The General Staff reported that in order to achieve their goals regarding the issuance of Russian passports, the occupiers continue to exert pressure on the residents of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Thus, since January 1, in some localities, people who do not have a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation cannot receive cash payments, in particular, a salary, since the payment must be made exclusively through the cards of Russian banks.

Over the past day, the AFU Air Force has carried out 15 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated, as well as a strike on an anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position. In addition to the Shahed-136 attack unmanned aerial vehicles, during the past day, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft, and eight other drones of various types.

Units of rocket forces, and artillery hit the command post, eight enemy concentration areas, two enemy anti-aircraft defenses, an artillery unit in firing positions, an ammunition depot, and a radar station of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 6, a new meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief took place, during which the military command decided to continue the operation to defend Bakhmut.