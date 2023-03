The Russian occupiers accumulate forces and transfer new equipment in the direction of the temporarily captured Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram on Monday, March 6.

Andriushchenko noted that convoys of Russian military equipment and the accumulation of forces of the invaders in the Mariupol area were noticed.

"Convoy after convoy. Today, there was a convoy of at least 15 pieces of tracked equipment from the direction of Novoazovsk through the city towards Zaporizhzhia. A minor transfer of ammunition and equipment along the Donetsk highway to Mariupol was recorded. In general, there is again the growth of the military contingent. This time, the equipment is mostly fresh, and not removed from conservation," wrote the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the Mariupol City Council reported that the Russian occupiers tightened filtration measures in Mariupol.

On February 16, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, wrote that due to the large number of trucks of Russian occupiers, traffic jams formed on the highway from the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region to the so-called Berdiansk ring.

On February 25, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the defenders would liberate Mariupol this year.