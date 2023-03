During the day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in areas of 16 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. The enemy launched 5 missile strikes in a day and actively used aviation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Monday, March 6, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops tried to advance in the area of ​ ​ the village of Hrianykivka, Kharkiv Region. The enemy did not succeed, the attacks were repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders conducted assault operations near Nevske and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, as well as near the village of Fedorivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, units of the invaders conducted assault operations in Bakhmut and its environs. The occupiers also tried to advance near Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Druzhba, Maiorsk and New York.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces successfully repelled the attacks of the invaders near Krasnohorivka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka and Peremoha.

During the day, the invaders launched 42 aircraft and 5 missile attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements adjacent to the front line. The Russians also fired at least 10 times from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, March 6, a new meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters took place, during which the military command decided to continue the operation on the defense of Bakhmut.

We also reported that the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, again visited the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut.