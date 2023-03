Fall Of Bakhmut Will Not Change Course Of War For Russia - US Defense Ministry

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said that even the Russian seizure of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region will not change the course of the war for the Russian Federation. It is reported by The Guardian on Monday, March 6.

Austin noted that Bakhmut has more symbolic significance than operational significance. According to the head of the Pentagon, if the Russians manage to capture the city, then this will not mean that Moscow has restored the possibility of offensive potential.

"I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value. The fall of Bakhmut won’t necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight,” Austin emphasized.

At the same time, the U.S. Secretary of Defense stressed that he would not predict whether Bakhmut would be captured by Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters, during which the military command decided to continue the defense of Bakhmut.

Also on March 6, servicemen of the Kholodnyi Yar 93rd separate mechanized brigade spoke about fierce battles in Bakhmut.

Recall, on March 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the occupiers intend to surround Bakhmut on both sides in order to take the garrison of the city into the ring.