The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has once again visited the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, where a bloody battle has been going on for several months.

Military Media Center reported this on Monday, March 6.

“The enemy threw additional forces of PMC Wagner into battle. Our soldiers courageously defend positions in the north of Bakhmut, trying to prevent the encirclement of the city," said Syrskyi.

According to him, the confrontation in the Bakhmut direction has been going on for several months, during which the invaders made multiple attempts to capture the city.

Currently, the fighting in and around the city has reached its highest intensity.

The commander of the Ground Forces noted that during the battles in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to inflict significant losses on the invaders, destroy a large number of Russian equipment.

In addition, the battles for Bakhmut forced the invaders to throw the best units of the Wagner PMC into battle, reducing their offensive potential.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters, during which the military command decided to continue the defense of Bakhmut.

We also reported that today the soldiers of the Kholodnyi Yar 93rd separate mechanized brigade spoke about fierce battles in Bakhmut.

Recall, on March 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the occupiers intend to surround Bakhmut on both sides in order to take the garrison of the city into the ring.