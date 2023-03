Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos has indicated in the declaration for 2022 more than 10 land plots, his wife owns a residential building, and also has USD 6,500 in cash and USD 12,000 in a bank account.

This is evidenced by the declaration for 2022, which Kryvonos submitted as a candidate for the post of the director of the NACB, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the location of real estate is not indicated in the declaration or is not disclosed for safety reasons.

Kryvonos began to acquire land from 2002.

Kryvonos last acquired ownership of the land in 2020.

The woman has an apartment with an area of 72,800 square meters worth UAH 1.5 million (purchased at the end of 2014).

In October 2016, she received the ownership of a residential building with an area of 263 square meters.

The Kryvonos family also has had a 495 square meter house since 2019 (all family members have a right of use).

The spouses do not own vehicles, but there are two vehicles in use.

The wife has been using a BMW Х3 vehicle since 2021.

The director of the NACB uses a 2011 FORD Kuga vehicle, which belongs to citizen Natalia Chernenko.

He also declared in 2022 a salary at the State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning in the amount of almost UAH 600,000.

Kryvonos has more than 10 bank accounts, but the amounts of funds on them are not indicated in the declaration.

According to the 2022 declaration, he does not have cash.

At the same time, in 2021, he had USD 40,000 in cash, which he reflected in the declaration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kryvonos as the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.