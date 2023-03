Hungary calls Ukraine to surrender with its statements on the ceasefire and advocates the Russian genocide of Ukrainians.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The devil's lawyer is sometimes profitable. But more often it leads to a historical fiasco. When Hungary (in Szijjarto's mouth) says that "the goal is to stop killing people, and therefore to stop the fire," it calls for the surrender of Ukraine and advocates the Russian genocide. But you should look more closely at the history... " he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in an interview with Croatian news channel N1, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that "Hungary demands an immediate ceasefire and peace talks because peace is the only way to save lives."