Kadyrov Agrees With Pushylin About Recruitment Of "DPR" Fighters Into His Personal Army

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, began recruiting fighters from the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" into the ranks of his personal army. In this way, the Chechen leader wants to strengthen his influence.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center under the Special Operations Forces on Monday, March 6.

According to available information, at a recent meeting with Kadyrov, the leader of the so-called "DPR" Denys Pushylin approved the sending of the grouping's fighters to special forces universities in Chechnya.

"This further strengthens Kadyrov's influence on the temporarily occupied territories, because now he will actually be training those who will be responsible for the personal protection of collaborators," the message reads.

In addition, thanks to the agreements between Pushylin and Kadyrov, new people will appear among the Kadyrov’s fighters, which also changes the balance of power in the future redistribution of power in Russia.

The National Resistance Center noted that now the Kadyrov’s fighters practically do not take a direct part in hostilities. This causes dissatisfaction among the Russian military and mercenaries.

