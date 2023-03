Russian terrorists shot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier for saying "Glory to Ukraine". The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Monday, March 6.

A video of the shooting of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian occupiers is circulating on social networks and Telegram channels. The recording clearly shows that the soldier is without a weapon.

“War crimes are cultivated in Russia. And they are whitewashed by their propaganda and myths about "Nazis". Killing a captive is another example of this. And this is also an example of their national insignificance and weakness. There will be retribution for every such war crime. No one will be able to hide from it," Yermak emphasized.

