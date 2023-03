Due to investigative experiment conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in the Osokorky neighborhood of Kyiv, the sounds of gunshots will be heard and traffic may be blocked at the intersection of Tsentralna and 120th Sadova Streets (Osokorky neighborhood, Darnytskyi district). This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration on Monday, March 6.

"On March 9, the SBI will conduct an investigative experiment in the Osokorky neighborhood: we warn residents about the sounds of gunshots and possible traffic complications. An investigative action with the use of small arms is planned for March 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the address: the intersection of Tsentralna and 120th Sadova Streets (Osokorky neighborhood, Darnytskyi district)," the message said.

In addition, the SBI warns that the movement of cars will be restricted in the area of the investigative experiment, so citizens are asked to take this information into account and remain calm when shots are fired, and also not to move in the area of the investigative experiment on foot or by car without an urgent need.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, employees of the SBI together with the National Police exposed and served suspicion to members of a gang who were engaged in robbery in the city of Dnipro under the guise of territorial defense servicemen.

On March 1, the State Bureau of Investigation detained a personnel officer of one of the brigades of the territorial defense forces, who was transferring soldiers to the rear for money.

On February 13, a drug gang with a monthly turnover of UAH 12 million was neutralized in Dnipro.