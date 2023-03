Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES), together with SSU employees, seized more than 16,000 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta worth almost UAH 800 million as a result of searches at oil depots in the Odesa and Cherkasy Regions.

This is stated in the message of the BES, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 3,000 tons of fuel with an estimated value of almost UAH 144 million have already been seized. In addition, a petition has been prepared to seize 13,000 tons of seized oil products worth UAH 640 million. The estimated total value of the seized fuel is almost UAH 800 million. These oil depots belong to several companies that are affiliated with a well-known financial and industrial group. The mentioned joint-stock companies carried out illegal sales of fuel without displaying the transactions in tax reporting, thus evading the payment of taxes. Later, this fuel was sold through the network of gas stations without paying excise tax," the message says.

It is noted that currently the seized oil products are blocked in order to avoid possible illegal sale.

The issue of the further transfer of fuel for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a shortage of hundreds of thousands of tons of oil was discovered in the largest oil production company Ukrnafta, which was exported through companies close to the Privat group.

Earlier, BES served the chief accountant of Ukrtatnafta with suspicion in the case of embezzlement of UAH 40 billion by the former management.