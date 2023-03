Klitschko Discusses With Leadership Of Social Democratic Party Of Germany Strengthening Of Military And Finan

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has met with the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Lars Klingbeil and the head of the SPD faction in the Bundestag Rolf Mutzenich, who arrived in Kyiv, and discussed with him the strengthening of support for Ukraine, including military.

The Mayor of Kyiv announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I met with the chairman of the faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany in the Bundestag of Germany Rolf Mutzenich and the leader of the SPD Lars Klingbeil. I stressed the need to strengthen support for Ukraine - arms, training of our military, financial assistance," Klitschko wrote.

The meeting was also attended by the brother of the mayor of Kyiv - Wladimir Klitschko.

In turn, Klingbeil posted on Twitter a photo of the meeting with Vitali Klitschko and confirmed that the purpose of the visit of the German delegation was to discuss further support for Ukraine.

"Rolf Mutzenich and I are now here to talk to many people in Ukraine and see what further support might look like," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, Klitschko met in Kyiv with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, during the meeting the parties discussed military and economic support for Ukraine.