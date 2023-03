The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Serhii Dubrov as First Deputy Minister of Health.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Dubrov served as head of the department of anesthesiology and intensive care at Bohomolets National Medical University, in 2020 he was elected secretary of the medical council of the Ministry of Health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida.

In December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Health Bohdan Borukhovskyi and Deputy Minister of Health for European Integration Oleksii Yaremenko.