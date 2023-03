The defense forces last day destroyed 3 motor boats with sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of the Ostriv Velykyi Potomkin island in the Kherson Region, 18 Russian occupiers were "demilitarized."

The South Operational Command has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the area of the Ostriv Velykyi Potomkin, 3 civilian motor boats rebuilt by the invaders were sent according to the course known around the world, along with the sabotage and reconnaissance groups. 18 rashists were demilitarized," the statement said.

It is also noted that missile and artillery units, performing firing missions, reduced enemy power by 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 units of engineering equipment, with which the enemy equips defense on the left-bank part of the Kherson Region.

In addition, 2 observation posts and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

It is reported that the enemy is shelling the civilian population on the de-occupied right bank and in the zone of occupation on the left bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military last day, March 5, 74 times fired at settlements of the Kherson Region, as a result of enemy strikes, three people were killed, including two children.