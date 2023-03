Majority Of Ukrainians Vote In Diia To Leave March 8 As Day Off

The majority of Ukrainians voted in Diia to leave March 8 as a day off. This was reported by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The majority voted to leave March 8 as a day off - 1.3 million+ votes," he wrote.

Fedorov said that more than 2.1 million Ukrainians took part in the poll on March 8 in Diya, and this became a record vote in the application.

More than 1.3 million Ukrainians or 61.96% voted to leave March 8 as a day off.

703,000 or 32.88% voted to make March 8 a working day.

110,000 or 5.15% of Ukrainians answered that they could not decide.

In turn, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko noted in the Telegram channel that the results of the vote will be taken into account in the parliament before the adoption of the bill on March 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the survey in Diia whether to leave March 8 as an official day off or to make it a working day initiated by the parliamentary initiative and implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation together with Ministry of Culture lasted from February 28 to March 6.

6 MPs propose to the Verkhovna Rada to cancel the celebrations on March 8, May 1 and 9.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, opposes the cancellation of the celebration of International Women's Day in Ukraine on March 8.