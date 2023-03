Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that the preparation of the visit of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Kyiv is already underway, technical details need to be clarified.

It was announced by Index with reference to Szijjarto's interview with the Croatian news channel N1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Szijjarto confirmed information about the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban to Kyiv.

"Viktor Orban received an invitation to Kyiv... Currently, it is necessary to clarify the technical details on the preparation of the visit. Once they (Orban's) see that all the conditions are met, the visit can take place," the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

He stressed that "Hungary demands an immediate ceasefire and peace talks because peace is the only way to save lives."

The Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed hope that members of the European and transatlantic community will take a position similar to Hungary's, since, according to him, the rhetoric of the war is now much louder and stronger than the rhetoric of the world.

Since Hungary is not a party to the conflict, the Hungarian government should not say what should happen after the ceasefire, Szijjarto said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine called on the parties to negotiate and said that the Russian Federation cannot win, but the nuclear power cannot be cornered.