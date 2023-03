On Monday, March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which the situation in Bakhmut was discussed in particular. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The members of the Staff reviewed the situation in Bakhmut in particular detail. Evaluating the course of the defensive operation, the President asked questions to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops Khortytsia Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding further actions in the Bakhmut direction. They spoke in favor of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening of our positions in Bakhmut," the message reads.

In addition, at the meeting of the Staff, the issue of the supply of weapons and equipment and their distribution according to operational directions was considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut, Ukrainian military forces are desperately resisting the Russian invaders who are trying to surround the town.

Earlier, Cherevatyi reported that the situation around Bakhmut is difficult, but controlled by the Ukrainian military.