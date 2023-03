The Russian occupiers are maneuvering in the districts of Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson Region and Armiansk in Crimea to mislead the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to mislead the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the enemy is maneuvering, moving columns in the areas of settlements Nova Kakhovka (Kherson Region) - Armiansk (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea)," the General Staff reports.

According to the General Staff, these actions cause discontent among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces.

The main reason is the lack of sufficient fuel and even a hint of the effectiveness of such maneuvers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is trying to go on the offensive in the south of Ukraine on certain areas of the front.

Due to fears of the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, in the settlements of Oleshky and Skadovsk of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupying so-called "authority" is preparing to flee to the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Russian military personnel stationed in the village of Perevalne, Simferopol district, have recently been sending their families to the Russian Federation.