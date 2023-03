Enemy Trying To Go On Offensive In Some Areas Of Front In South - General Staff

In the south of Ukraine, the enemy is trying to go on the offensive in some areas of the front.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, in some areas it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive," the General Staff noted.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 40 settlements, in particular, Novosilka and Vremivka of the Donetsk Region, have been hit by fire from the occupiers; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobayivka, Antonivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

There are civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our soldiers repelled more than 95 enemy attacks in the indicated directions, in particular, in the areas of Bilohorivka and Nevske of the Luhansk Region and Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske of the Donetsk Region.

Russia has deployed 16 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea.