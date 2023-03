The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Semen Kryvonos as the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB). Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Semen Kryvonos was just appointed head of the bureau at an extraordinary meeting. This process was preceded by a transparent competition, as a result of which the commission, consisting, in particular, of international partners, identified three candidates for the position of the NACB director," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine has now fulfilled all seven recommendations of the European Union, which were determined upon receiving the candidate status, and thus demonstrated its determination to move to the start of accession negotiations already this year.

The Prime Minister also added that with the appointment of the NACB director, Ukraine has a fully formed and independent anti-corruption infrastructure.

The 40-year-old Kryvonos was born in Mariupol, Donetsk Region, and since May 2021 he has been the head of the State Architecture and Urban Planning Inspectorate, created after the liquidation of the State Architectural and Construction Inspectorate.

From 2015 to 2016, he held the position of first deputy chief of the Odesa Customs of the State Fiscal Service.

After his dismissal from customs, he worked as a senior legal adviser at the International Development Law Organization (IDLO).

In 2018, he received a certificate of the right to practice law. He practiced law individually and as part of the Pasika and Partners law firm.

From 2020 to 2021, he was the head of the public organization Office of Simple Solutions and Results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers had to choose the NACB director from the three winners announced by the Competition Commission on March 4: Semen Kryvonos, Serhii Hupiak and Roman Osypchuk.

In December 2021, political scientist Dmytro Marunych claimed that the State Architecture and Urban Planning Inspectorate, which is headed by Semen Kryvonos, legalizes the construction of scandalous housing complexes, and on the contrary, suspends the work of legal developers such as Nova Slobidka.